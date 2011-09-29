CORRECTED-Magna founder puts a charge into humble pedal boat

(Corrects Sept. 27 story throughout and adds details to make clear that BionX is no longer owned by Magna International. Magna sold its share in the venture in early 2011.)

* Canadian company BionX launches new electric boat

* Executive sees synergies with Magna's auto business

* Suggested retail price C$6,500; 1,000 built next year

TORONTO, Sept 27 The founder of autoparts giant Magna International (MG.TO) sees electric-powered transportation as the wave of the future - literally.

In a project that grew out Frank Stronach's heavy investment in electric car technology, BionX International has unveiled a battery-assisted version of the humble pedal boat.

The idea is to put just a touch more oomph into the little, foot-powered boats that vacationers use to putter around North American lakes during the summer.

While the craft won't ever be mistaken for a super-charged cigarette boat, its brand name, the BionX SeaScape 12, may conjure up more powerful images.

BionX held the SeaScape's official launch on Tuesday at a posh Toronto lakefront club where gleaming yachts and power boats provided a backdrop for the souped-up dinghy .

Manfred Gingl, a former senior Magna executive and 45-year colleague of Magna founder Frank Stronach, presided over the festivities.

"It was always a dream between Frank and myself to have our own product line," said Gingl, now chief executive of BionX International Corp.

BionX emerged from Magna's 2007 acquisition of Quebec's EPS Inc. In early 2011, Gingl bought out Magna's share of the company, and Frank Stronach invested personally in the company, Gingl said.

BionX mainly sells electric bicycles and kits to consumers and other manufacturers.

The company's headquarters and main manufacturing facility are located at the Magna campus in Aurora, Ontario, and the companies have agreed to share technologies they develop.

The SeaScape looks like a jacked-up version of the little plastic boats that dot the lakes of Ontario's "Cottage Country" north of Toronto. Thanks to built-in batteries that kick in while pedaling, it runs much faster, with a top speed of 5 knots.

After a quick spin in Lake Ontario, Gingl said electric boats and bicycles are not really far outside Magna's core automotive business.

"The whole thing hinges on battery technology, long term," he said. The BionX team and Magna E-Car are working together to develop cheaper, more effective batteries, he said.

Stronach, who stepped down as Magna chairman earlier this year, is the majority investor in BionX, and holds a 27 percent stake in Magna E-Car, his joint venture with Magna.

The SeaScape, available next spring in five bright colors, can carry two adults and two children. After eight-hour charge, it can run for four to five hours.

The company will make only 1,000 of the craft next year, with a suggested retail price of C$6,500 ($6,400) each. Manufacturing will start in Austria, and later shift to Magna's Aurora, Ontario, facility. ($1=$1.02 CanaDian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)