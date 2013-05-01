版本:
2013年 5月 2日

Nine injured in explosion at Magna Ontario plant -police

May 1 Nine people were injured in an explosion and fire on Wednesday at an auto parts plant in Newmarket, Ontario, owned by Magna International Inc, local police said.

York Regional police said six people were sent to the hospital, while Magna said in a statement that five employees were hospitalized for evaluation.

Magna confirmed that its Dortec Industries plant, which is located some 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Toronto, is closed at this time. Police said provincial officials are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Magna, one of Canada's largest auto parts makers, said 350 people are employed at the plant.
