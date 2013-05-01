UPDATE 1-Magna Ontario auto plant resumes production after blast

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Magna International Inc said on Wednesday it is resuming operations at a Toronto-area auto parts plant that was earlier shut down by an explosion and fire that injured nine people.
Magna said the "minor arc flash explosion" at its Dortec Industries plant, located in the town of Newmarket, some 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Toronto, was isolated to one manufacturing line.
"Investigators have given an all clear to the building. Second shift operations will resume as normal on all other lines in the building," Magna, one of Canada's largest auto parts makers, said in a statement.
It said the six people that had been taken to hospital earlier in the day had been released. 350 people are employed at the plant.
The company's shares slipped 31 Canadian cents to C$60.29 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict