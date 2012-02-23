Magna profit climbs on strong sales growth

TORONTO Feb 23 Magna International Inc , one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, reported a big jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday as sales grew 13 percent.

Magna said fourth-quarter profit rose to $312 million, or $1.32 a share, compared with earnings of $224 million, or 89 cents a share, in the same period last year.

Revenue rose to $7.3 billion in the period ended Dec. 31.