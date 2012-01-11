REFILE-UPDATE 1-Magna raises 2012 sales outlook

Jan 11 Magna International Inc,
one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, expects
sales for this year to rise, helped by growth opportunities in
new markets.
For full year 2012, the company expects total sales to be
between $27.8 billion and $29.3 billion. For 2011, Magna had
forecast total sales in the range of $25.6 billion-$27.1
billion.
Magna said it expects 2012 production sales to range between
$23.6 billion and $24.7 billion.
The company also said it expects 2012 operating margins to
be about 5 percent. Magna had earlier lowered its 2011 operating
margin outlook to about 4.75 percent.
In North America, the company expects production sales to
rise to $13.2 billion-$13.7 billion, compared with $12.7
billion-$13.2 billion last year.
In Europe, it expects sales to rise to $8.4 billion-$8.7
billion, compared with $7.8 billion-$8.1 billion last year, and
between $2.0 billion and $2.3 billion in the rest of the world.
The company sees total production sales over a two-year
period from 2012 to 2014 to be about $3.2 billion, it said in a
statement.
The company forecast full-year 2012 spending for fixed
assets to be between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion. For 2011,
Magna forecast spending for fixed assets to be between $900
million and $1.0 billion.
Shares of the Aurora, Ontario-based Magna closed at C$38.32
on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.