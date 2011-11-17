UPDATE 1-Magna makes German buy, launches GM E-Car project

* Acquires four die casting operations in Europe
* Seller is Germany's BDW Technologies, no price given
* Magna develops demo fleet of Chevrolet Equinox electric
vehicles
Nov 17 Canadian-based Magna International Inc
(MG.TO) said on Thursday it will acquire German parts maker
BDW Technologies' four aluminum die casting operations in
Europe.
It gave no price for the transaction but said BDW, a maker
of vacuum high-pressure aluminum die casting, expects sales of
about 160 million euros ($119 million) this year and includes
Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche among its customers.
The acquisition will be done through Magna operating unit
Cosma International and close in the first quarter of 2012. It
will give Magna two die casting operations in Germany, one in
Poland and one in Hungary.
Magna, the world's third biggest auto parts maker also
announced that it had developed a demonstration fleet of nine
electric vehicles based on General Motors Co's (GM.N) Chevrolet
Equinox crossover.
The project, undertaken jointly with GM and with the help
of a grant from the Ontario provincial government, will help
Magna E-Car Systems and GM gain insight into the performance of
electric vehicles in the crossover segment of the market.
The Equinox EV fleet is propelled by Magna E-Car Systems'
electric drive system.
($1 = 0.74 euros)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)