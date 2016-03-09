Magna says it will open new Chinese seat-making facility

UPDATE 2-Vegemite comes home to Australia under Bega-Mondelez deal
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
MONTREAL, March 9 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc said on Wednesday it will open a new seat-making facility in China to supply Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co's Volvo car group.
The 5,200-square-metre facility in Taizhou, China, is to be completed by mid-2016, Magna said in a news release published during a Toronto event for investors and analysts. It will produce complete seating systems for a small crossover utility vehicle, Magna said.
"This new facility helps us support a new customer and expands our footprint in China, both of which are key to growing our global seating business," Mike Bisson, president of Magna Seating, said in the release.
Ontario-based Magna, which earns about half of its revenue from outside North America, has a customer list that includes General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. (Additional reporting By Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained