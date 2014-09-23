Canadian auto parts maker Magna to open two new plants in India

TORONTO, Sept 23 Canadian auto parts maker and
contract manufacturer Magna International Inc said on
Tuesday it plans to open two new plants in the Indian state of
Gujarat.
One of the facilities, measuring 215,000 square feet and
employing some 200 people, will manufacture seat systems.
The second, at 365,000 square feet and 400 employees, will
manufacture vehicle body and chassis for multiple customers,
Magna said. Both sites are expected to start producing at volume
in 2015.
Magna has several other facilities in India, and 1,600
employees. Once the new sites are open it will have 11
manufacturing facilities and four engineering centers in the
country.
"With almost a million square feet of capacity now installed
in India, we believe we are extremely well-positioned to support
the increasing vehicle production forecast for the Indian
automotive industry," said Jim Tobin, President of Magna Asia,
in a release.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)