UPDATE 1-Auto parts maker Magna's sales fall 7 pct, hurt by strong dollar

Nov 5 Canadian auto parts maker Magna
International Inc reported a 7 percent drop in
quarterly sales, hurt by a strong U.S. dollar.
However, the company raised the low end of its 2015 sales
forecast to $31.3 billion from $30.9 billion. The company kept
the top end of the guidance unchanged at $32.6 billion.
Magna said it now expects the 2015 operating margin to be
about 7.7 percent, lower than the 8 percent it forecast in
August.
Magna also said it would buy back up to 40 million of its
common shares over the next 12 months, nearly 10 percent of its
total outstanding shares.
The company's revenue fell to $7.66 billion in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, from $8.25 billion a year earlier.
Magna, which gets nearly half of its total revenue from
outside North America, said a strong dollar reduced sales by
about $870 million.
Net income attributable to Magna fell 3.5 percent to $470
million, or $1.13 per share.
