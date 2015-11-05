UPDATE 1-Auto parts maker Magna's sales fall 7 pct, hurt by strong dollar

(Adds details)

Nov 5 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong U.S. dollar.

However, the company raised the low end of its 2015 sales forecast to $31.3 billion from $30.9 billion. The company kept the top end of the guidance unchanged at $32.6 billion.

Magna said it now expects the 2015 operating margin to be about 7.7 percent, lower than the 8 percent it forecast in August.

Magna also said it would buy back up to 40 million of its common shares over the next 12 months, nearly 10 percent of its total outstanding shares.

The company's revenue fell to $7.66 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $8.25 billion a year earlier.

Magna, which gets nearly half of its total revenue from outside North America, said a strong dollar reduced sales by about $870 million.

Net income attributable to Magna fell 3.5 percent to $470 million, or $1.13 per share. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Maju Samuel)