Auto parts maker Magna's profit falls due to strong U.S. dollar

Feb 26 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 6.4 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by the impact of a strong U.S. dollar.

Net income attributable to Magna fell to $483 million, or $1.19 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $516 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell about 2.5 percent to $8.57 billion. Excluding the impact of the U.S. dollar, sales increased 6 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)