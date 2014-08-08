Auto parts maker Magna International's profit rises 23 pct

Canada's Shopify launches new wireless card reader
April 20 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc said on Thursday it had launched a new wireless card reader in the United States.
Aug 8 Magna International Inc, one of the world's largest auto parts makers, reported a higher second-quarter profit bolstered by robust demand in North America and continued recovery in Europe.
Net income attributable to the company rose $510 million, or $2.32 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $415 million, or $1.78 per share, from a year earlier.
Sales rose 5.6 percent to $9.46 billion during the quarter. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
* Adidas - Exos and Adidas announce extension of their partnership through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: