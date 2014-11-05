版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 5日 星期三 18:16 BJT

Auto parts maker Magna's profit boosted by North American sales

Nov 5 Canadian auto parts maker and contract manufacturer Magna International Inc reported a 47 percent jump in third-quarter earnings, boosted by strong demand in North America.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to $470 million, or $2.19 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $319 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 5.8 percent to $8.82 billion. (Reporting By Allison Martell and Kanika Sikka; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐