UPDATE 1-Canada's Magna cuts revenue forecast on weak demand from Europe

Feb 25 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc cut its revenue forecast for 2015, hurt by weak demand from Europe.

Demand for cars picked up in Europe last year after a six-year slump, boosted by incentive schemes from governments and carmakers. However, demand remains much below the levels seen before the eurozone crisis as countries in the region struggle to kickstart growth.

Magna also approved a two-for-one stock split on Wednesday and said the split would be implemented through a stock dividend.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to 44 cents per share from 38 cents. After the split, shareholders will get 22 cents per share.

Magna cut its 2015 forecast for total production sales - or revenue from its core vehicle parts business - to $28.2 billion-$29.5 billion from $29.2 billion-$30.5 billion.

It lowered its forecast for production sales in Europe to $8.3 billion-$8.7 billion from $9.0 billion-$9.4 billion.

The company also cut its total revenue forecast to $33.1 billion-$34.8 billion from $34.4 billion-$36.1 billion.

Net income attributable to Magna rose 11 percent to $509 million, or $2.44 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Sales rose about 2 percent to $9.39 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.24 per share and revenue of $9.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Magna's shares closed at C$127.68 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen nearly 33 percent in the past 12 months. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)