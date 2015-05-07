Canadian auto parts maker Magna's sales drop 7 pct

BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
* Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
May 7 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a stronger dollar.
However, net income attributable to Magna rose to $465 million, or $1.12 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $393 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell to $8.33 billion from $8.96 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Signed multi-unit franchise deal with LBBIG to open a minimum of eight little big burger locations in Southern California by 2021
* Willis lease finance reports first quarter pretax profit grew 104% to $14.4 million