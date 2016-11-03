REFILE-Canada's Magna International posts 15.5 pct jump in sales

(Adds dropped word "by" in paragraph 1)

Nov 3 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand from Asia and Europe.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $514 million, or $1.29 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $469 million, or $1.13 per share a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $8.85 billion from $7.66 billion. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)