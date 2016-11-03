UPDATE 1-Canadian auto parts maker Magna's profit beats estimates

(Adds details, compares profit with analysts' estimates)

Nov 3 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand from Asia and Europe.

Magna said sales in Asia jumped 58 percent to $548 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, while European sales climbed 29 percent to $2.18 billion.

Sales in North America, which make up the bulk of Magna's total sales, rose 13 percent to $4.84 billion.

Low gasoline prices have helped ramp up auto sales this year, especially in the United States.

Aurora, Ontario-based Magna, which bought German automotive supplier Telemotive AG in April to expand into vehicle connectivity, counts General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG , BMW and Ford Motor Co among its biggest customers.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $514 million, or $1.29 per share, for the third quarter, from $469 million, or $1.13 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected $1.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total sales rose 15.5 percent to $8.85 billion.

(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)