Canada's Magna International posts 8 pct rise in sales

BRIEF-Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care SOFIA Influenza A+B Assay
Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.
The company's total sales rose to $9.25 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $8.57 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to Magna was little changed at $478 million, or $1.24 per share, compared with $476 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Announces pricing of $300 million of 7.15 pct preferred stock offering
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Treasury is reviewing licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran, department head Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea.