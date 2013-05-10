版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 20:19 BJT

Magna profit up due to strong North America sales

May 10 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to strong sales in North America.

Net earnings climbed to $369 million, or $1.57 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $343 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 9 percent to $8.36 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐