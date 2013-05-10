UPDATE 1-Magna profit up on strong North America sales, raises outlook

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 10 Auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted a higher-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Friday as its revenues climbed 9 percent, boosted by strong sales in North America.
Shares of the Canadian company rose in pre-market trading as it also raised its 2013 outlook.
Net earnings climbed to $369 million, or $1.57 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $343 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 9 percent to $8.36 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.43 a share on revenue of $8.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Magna shares climbed to $64.04 in pre-market trade, up from their close at $62.71 in New York on Thursday.
Magna, which makes parts ranging from mirrors and auto bodies to electronics and powertrain systems, said total sales for 2013 were expected to come in between $32.6 billion and $34 billion, above its previous forecast of C$32 billion to C$33.4 billion.
It expected total production sales for the year to fall between $27.2 billion and $28.2 billion, up from its previous forecast range of $27 billion and $28 billion.
Production sales are sales from Magna's core business of manufacturing vehicle parts and exclude its smaller vehicle-assembly and tooling operations.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
