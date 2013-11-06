Canadian auto parts maker Magna's profit drops 18 pct

BRIEF-Shenzhen Stock Exchange's unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
Nov 6 Canadian auto parts manufacturer Magna International Inc reported an 18 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by restructuring charges.
The company's net income fell to $319 million, or $1.39 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $390 million, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.
The charges reduced net profit by $33 million, or 14 cents per share.
April 11 LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate's expansion drive.
LONDON, April 11 Emerging stocks slipped to three-week lows and were set for their longest losing streak of the year as tensions stemming from Syria and North Korea kept investors away from riskier assets, although Russia's rouble firmed off recent lows.