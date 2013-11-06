版本:
Canadian auto parts maker Magna's profit drops 18 pct

Nov 6 Canadian auto parts manufacturer Magna International Inc reported an 18 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by restructuring charges.

The company's net income fell to $319 million, or $1.39 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $390 million, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

The charges reduced net profit by $33 million, or 14 cents per share.
