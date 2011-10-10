版本:
MagnaChip to supply display chips for Samsung smartphone

Oct 10 South Korea's MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp said it will supply chips to be used for the new displays of Samsung Electronics Co's smartphone Galaxy S2 LTE.

The display-driver chips will be used in Samsung's AMOLED panels and are designed to improve performance and reduce power consumption, MagnaChip said in a statement.

The company, which went public in March, had filed for bankruptcy in 2009 before being bought out by Avenue Capital Group and affiliated funds, which still hold a majority stake.

Shares of the company closed at $5.94 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

