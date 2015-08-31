版本:
UPDATE 1-Investment firm Pleasant Lake offers to buy MagnaChip

(Adds share activity, background on companies)

Aug 31 Investment firm Pleasant Lake Partners LLC offered to buy analog chipmaker MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp in a deal valuing the South Korea-based company at about $346 million.

MagnaChip's shares were up 5 percent at $8.12 in mid-morning trade.

The $10-per-share offer of Pleasant Lake, which owns 9.9 percent of MagnaChip, is at a premium of 29 percent to MagnaChip's Friday closing price.(1.usa.gov/1fRbi5p)

MagnaChip's chips are used in smartphones, tablets and television. The company also makes chip-making equipment for analog chipmakers.

New York-based Pleasant Lake said in a letter to MagnaChip on Monday it had requested MagnaChip that it be included in any upcoming auction process, but had not received a response.

MagnaChip established a strategic review committee in June to look for a sale of all or a substantial portion of the company.

The company engaged Barclays as its financial adviser for the process.

MagnaChip's total revenue fell 5.8 percent to $162 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from a year earlier.

Up to Friday's close, MagnaChip's stock had fallen 40.4 percent this year. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Maju Samuel)

