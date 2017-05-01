MagnaChip Semiconductor, ex-CFO settle accounting fraud charges -SEC

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
WASHINGTON May 1 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp and its former chief financial officer have agreed to settle charges related to an alleged accounting scheme to artificially boost revenue and manipulate financial results, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.
Without admitting or denying the findings, South Korea-based MagnaChip agreed to pay a $3 million penalty and former CFO Margaret Sakai agreed to pay a $135,000 penalty, the SEC said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668