版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一 18:13 BJT

Magna International to buy ixetic Verwaltungs for 308 mln euros

Oct 1 Magna International Inc, one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, said it will buy ixetic Verwaltungs GmbH for about 308 million euros ($396.24 million).

The deal includes two manufacturing facilities in Germany, and one in each of Bulgaria and China.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐