2014年 3月 3日

Canadian auto parts maker Magna's profit jumps 31 pct

March 3 Canada's Magna International Inc , one of the world's largest auto parts suppliers, posted a 31 percent jump in quarterly profit and raised its dividend.

Magna said net income attributable to the company rose to $458 million, or $2.03 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $351 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $9.17 billion.
