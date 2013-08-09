Magna International profit jumps 19 pct as vehicle production rises

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Aug 9 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 19 percent rise in second-quarter profit, buoyed by increased vehicle production in North America.
Net income rose to $415 million, or $1.78 per share, from $349 million, or $1.48 per share, in the same period last year. Sales rose 16.1 percent to $8.96 billion.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July