2013年 8月 9日

Magna International profit jumps 19 pct as vehicle production rises

Aug 9 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 19 percent rise in second-quarter profit, buoyed by increased vehicle production in North America.

Net income rose to $415 million, or $1.78 per share, from $349 million, or $1.48 per share, in the same period last year. Sales rose 16.1 percent to $8.96 billion.
