公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 15日 星期二

Oil producer Magnum Hunter files for bankruptcy

Dec 15 Oil and gas producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp and its units filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, amid a prolonged slump in oil prices that has depleted the company's cash flows.

The company said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy in April 2016. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

