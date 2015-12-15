UPDATE 1-Magnum Hunter latest oil producer to seek bankruptcy

(Rewrites, adds details from court documents, company
statement)
By Tom Hals
Dec 15 Oil and gas producer Magnum Hunter
Resources Corp and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on Tuesday to carry out a debt-cutting
plan as a prolonged slump in oil prices has depleted the
company's cash.
The company entered into a restructuring agreement that will
convert its funded debt into equity, substantially reducing its
more than $1 billion in debt, according to a company statement.
Magnum Hunter ranks among the biggest energy producers to
file for bankruptcy this year, joining Samson Resources Corp,
Sabine Oil & Gas Corp, Quicksilver Resources Inc and Energy &
Exploration Partners Inc.
To fund its operations during its bankruptcy, the company's
lenders agreed to provide up to $200 million in financing, which
will also convert into equity when Magnum Hunter emerges from
bankruptcy, according to the statement.
Magnum Hunter, which operates primarily in the Appalachian
Basin in West Virginia and Ohio, said it expects to emerge from
bankruptcy in April.
"With the unified support of our various lenders, we
anticipate this restructuring will be a success and
unprecedented in our industry," said Gary Evans, the company's
chairman and chief executive officer, in the statement.
Evans noted in his statement that Magnum Hunter expects to
become one of the first energy companies to find a quick path
out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Oil prices have plummeted to less than $40 per barrel from
more than $100 a barrel 18 months ago. A large number of energy
companies used high-yield debt to grow in recent years, but now
investors are concerned that the debt may not be repaid,
contributing to a recent sell-off in junk bonds.
Irving, Texas-based Magnum Hunter had about $1.1 billion in
assets and $1.5 billion in debts, according to documents filed
in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.
The company was among the first to completely halt fracking
to save cash, joining a group of shale oil companies known as
"zombies" because they lack the cash to drill new wells to find
new sources of oil.
Magnum Hunter's shares, which trade over the counter, lost
40 percent of their value to trade around 2.5 cents each. Stock
investors generally get nothing when a company files for
bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru and Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Bill Rigby)