Magnum Hunter to explore strategic options

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 9 Oil and gas producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp said it hired advisers to explore strategic options and suspended monthly dividends on its preferred stock.
The company hired PJT Partners LP as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal adviser. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.