版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 10日 星期六 06:28 BJT

Magnum Hunter to explore strategic options

Oct 9 Oil and gas producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp said it hired advisers to explore strategic options and suspended monthly dividends on its preferred stock.

The company hired PJT Partners LP as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal adviser. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐