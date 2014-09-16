Morgan Stanley takes stake in Magnum Hunter's pipeline asset

Sept 16 Magnum Hunter Resources Corp
said it will sell a stake in its natural gas gathering
subsidiary in the Marcellus and Utica shale fields, to a unit of
Morgan Stanley, giving the two co-ownership in the
business valued at $1 billion.
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure said it would pay Magnum
Hunter $65 million for a 6.5 percent stake and that it would buy
ArcLight Capital Partners LLC's 41 percent stake in the business
for an unspecified amount.
After the two transactions, Magnum Hunter and Morgan Stanley
Infrastructure would together hold an equity interest of about
98 percent in Eureka Hunter.
"We have found a new equity partner ... which will allow
this tremendous asset to grow and prosper in preparation for an
anticipated MLP offering sometime next year," said Gary Evans,
Magnum Hunter's chief executive officer.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)