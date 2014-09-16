UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley buys into Magnum Hunter's pipeline unit

(Adds details on deal; shares)
Sept 16 Magnum Hunter Resources Corp
said Morgan Stanley would become a co-owner in its
natural gas gathering subsidiary that operates in the Marcellus
and Utica shale fields.
Magnum Hunter, whose shares were up more than 3 percent in
early trade, will sell a 6.5 percent stake in Eureka Hunter
Holdings to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure for $65 million,
valuing the pipeline company at $1 billion.
The Morgan Stanley unit will also acquire ArcLight Capital
Partners LLC's 41 percent stake for an unspecified amount.
Magnum Hunter and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure would then
hold an equal equity interest, or a total of about 98 percent,
after the transactions close and follow-on capital contributions
by the Morgan Stanley unit.
"We have found a new equity partner ... which will allow
this tremendous asset to grow and prosper in preparation for an
anticipated MLP offering sometime next year," said Magnum Hunter
CEO Gary Evans in a statement.
Master Limited Partnerships are popular among energy
companies as they are not taxed at the U.S. federal level,
lowering the parent companies' cost of capital.
The transaction includes a restructuring of the capital
structure of Eureka Hunter, including the elimination of
preferred shares.
Magnum Hunter will have the right to defer its portion of
some future capital contributions to Eureka Hunter. If Magnum
Hunter selects to do so, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure will make
the capital contributions.
The Eureka Hunter gas gathering system has more than 100
miles of pipeline in Ohio and West Virginia with
interconnections to multiple processing plants and interstate
pipelines.
There are more than 50 additional miles under construction,
most of which are scheduled for completion in 2014.
Magnum Hunter's shares were trading at $6.29 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)