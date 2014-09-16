UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley takes stake in Magnum Hunter natgas pipelines

(Adds details from Morgan Stanley)
Sept 16 Magnum Hunter Resources Corp
said on Tuesday it will sell a stake in a natural gas gathering
unit in U.S. Marcellus and Utica shale fields to the
infrastructure investment unit of Morgan Stanley, giving
the two co-ownership in the business valued at $1 billion.
In addition, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure will also buy
about 41 percent in Eureka Hunter from a unit of ArcLight
Capital Partners LLC, a U.S. private equity company, for an
unspecified amount.
The U.S. shale boom has yielded multiple opportunities in
natural gas for the bank. Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley's
commodities arm, which is unrelated to the infrastructure
business, filed to build a compressed natural gas (CNG) export
plant.
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, the U.S. bank's
infrastructure investing arm, will pay Magnum Hunter, a U.S. oil
and gas company, $65 million for a 6.5 percent stake in the
Eureka Hunter gas gathering business.
After the two separate transactions, Magnum Hunter and
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure together would hold an equity
interest of about 98 percent in Eureka Hunter.
"We have found a new equity partner ... which will allow
this tremendous asset to grow and prosper in preparation for an
anticipated MLP offering sometime next year," Gary Evans, Magnum
Hunter's chief executive officer, said in a statement, referring
to a master limited partnership.
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure is part of Morgan Stanley
Merchant Banking & Real Estate Investing, which is a division of
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, an asset management
business with $396 billion in assets, as of June 30, 2014.
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure said in another statement it
will partner with Eureka Hunter management and Magnum Hunter to
expand operations, grow the customer base, and secure additional
build-out opportunities.
The Eureka Hunter gas gathering system uses a network of
pipelines to transport dry and wet gas from wellheads to
long-haul pipelines and processing plants.
The system currently has more than 100 miles of pipeline in
Ohio and West Virginia with interconnections to multiple
processing plants and interstate pipelines. There are also more
than 50 additional miles of additional pipeline under
construction, most of which is scheduled for completion in 2014.
In May, Morgan Stanley applied to the U.S. Department of
Energy to build, own and operate a compression and container
loading facility near Freeport, Texas, which will have capacity
to ship 60 billion cubic feet a year of compressed natural gas.
Under a wholly-owned subsidiary, Wentworth Gas Marketing
LLC, the bank plans to ship compressed natural gas to countries
with which the U.S. has free trade agreements, including the
Dominican Republic, Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and
Costa Rica, according to the filing.
The plant would be supplied by an intrastate Texas pipeline.
Wentworth Gas Marketing and another company, Wentworth
Compression LLC, are both wholly owned by Wentworth Holdings
LLC, which is indirectly owned by Morgan Stanley. Wentworth is
held and run by Morgan Stanley Capital Group, the Purchase, New
York-based commodities arm of the bank.
A spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore and Scott DiSavino and
Anna Louie Sussman in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza,
Jessica Resnick-Ault and Bernard Orr)