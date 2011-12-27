UPDATE 2-Magnum Hunter ups output forecast, shares jump

* Ups 2011 exit view by 25 pct to 12,500 boepd

* Raises 2012 exit view to 14,500 boepd from 13,000 boepd

* Shares up as much as 16 pct

Dec 27 Magnum Hunter Resources Corp raised its production estimates for the current and next year on higher-than-expected output from new wells, sending its shares up as much as 16 percent.

The oil and gas company said it has already hit a production rate of 12,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), higher than its earlier forecast of 10,000 boepd for the end of 2011.

For 2012, it now sees exit production of 14,500 boepd, up from the 13,000 it forecast earlier.

"They are continuing to improve their completion techniques and nursing better performances from new wells, and that is giving them confidence," Stephens Inc analyst William Butler said.

In a filing on Nov. 9, the company had reported a 74 percent increase in its depletion, depreciation and accretion (DD&A) costs for the third quarter due to more expensive completion techniques required by the new horizontal wells in its shale fields.

The Houston, Texas-based company operates in the Marcellus Shale and Eagle Ford Shale in the United States and the Williston Basin Shale in the United States and Canada.

"(The) three resource plays...are now 'hitting on all cylinders' and providing an increase in our overall production levels well above expectations," Chief Executive Gary Evans said in a statement.

Shares of the company, which have more than doubled in value since touching a year-low in October, were trading up 15 percent at $5.38 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.