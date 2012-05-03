UPDATE 1-Magnum Hunter loss narrower than expected

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.01 vs est loss/shr $0.03
* Q1 rev up 293 pct at $57.2 mln
May 3 Magnum Hunter Resources posted a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss, helped by an increase in average daily production, and the company said it will spend a large part of its capital budget on oil and liquids drilling.
Average daily production increased nearly three-fold to 12,624 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the oil and gas company said.
In the January-March quarter, U.S. crude oil prices rose 9 percent from last year to average $103 per barrel. In the same quarter, natural gas prices have fallen 40 percent from last year to average $2.5 per million British thermal unit.
Magnum Hunter's net loss widened to $17.1 million, or 13 cents per share in the quarter, from $9.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, the loss was 1 cent per share.
Analysts on average expected a loss of 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue nearly tripled to $57.2 million, but was still below market estimates of $59.4 million.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $781.5 million, closed at $5.76 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS