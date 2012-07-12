UPDATE 1-Magnum Hunter says output down 10 pct

July 12 Oil and gas producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp said total production has been cut by 10 percent since a thunderstorm hit power supplies in the Appalachia region late last month and it does not expect output to return to normal for several weeks.

The Houston-based company said production has been cut by 8.4 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfepd), accounting for about 17 percent of the company's total Appalachia output.

Magnum also said it has no indication when its processing facility in Hastings, West Virginia would resume normal production.

The company said on July 2 that it expected all wells to be back in production in five days.

Magnum shares, which have shed about 35 percent value in the past three months, closed at $3.83 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.