UPDATE 1-Magnum Hunter restarts 70 pct wells in Appalachia

July 2 Oil and gas company Magnum Hunter
Resources Corp said it has restored 70 percent of its
wells after a thunderstorm hit production in the Appalachia
region on Friday afternoon.
The thunderstorm affected output of about 30 million cubic
feet equivalent per day, the company said on Monday.
The Houston-based company expects all its wells to restart
production over the next five days.
"None of the company's personnel were injured during this
severe storm," the company said.
Magnum Hunter said the storm also hit gas production at its
processing facility in Hastings, West Virginia and expects the
curtailment to continue for several weeks.
About 17 percent of the company's net production in the
region is being curtailed.
Magnum shares, which have lost about 47 percent of their
value in the last year, were down 1 percent at $4.13 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Monday.