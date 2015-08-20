EU clears Magyar Telecom's energy joint venture

BRUSSELS Aug 20 The European Commission on
Thursday cleared an energy retail joint venture in Hungary
between telecoms operator Magyar Telecom and Swiss
based sales and trading group MET Holding.
"The joint venture will face strong competition from
companies currently active in the Hungarian energy markets as
well as from new players," said the Commission, which acts as
the 28-member bloc's competition watchdog.
The joint venture is based on a strategic agreement signed
in July 2013 between Magyar Telekom and Hungarian energy group
MOL.
