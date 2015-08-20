EU clears Magyar Telecom's energy joint venture

BRUSSELS Aug 20 The European Commission on Thursday cleared an energy retail joint venture in Hungary between telecoms operator Magyar Telecom and Swiss based sales and trading group MET Holding.

"The joint venture will face strong competition from companies currently active in the Hungarian energy markets as well as from new players," said the Commission, which acts as the 28-member bloc's competition watchdog.

The joint venture is based on a strategic agreement signed in July 2013 between Magyar Telekom and Hungarian energy group MOL.

