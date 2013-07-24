版本:
Hanesbrands to buy underwear rival Maidenform for $575 million

July 24 Underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc said it will buy lingerie-maker Maidenform Brands Inc for $575 million to boost its product line up.

Hanesbrands' offer of $23.50 per share is at a premium of 23 percent to Maidenform's closing price on Tuesday.
