REPEAT-UPDATE 1-Russia's Mail.Ru raises 2012 guidance after strong H1

* Forecasts 40 pct rouble revenue growth vs 35 pct before
* Sees core profit margin in the low-50s vs around 50 pct
* First-half net profit jumps 66 pct, revenue rise 49 pct
MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian internet group Mail.Ru
reported on Wednesday a 66 percent jump in first-half
net profit and upgraded its sales growth and profitability
guidance for the full-year 2012.
The company said net profit rose to 4 billion roubles
($123.72 million) as revenues grew 49 percent to 9.7 billion
roubles, driven by paid-for services such as virtual gifts in
its social networks as well as online games.
Mail.Ru said it is raising its full year 2012 guidance and
expects to see rouble revenue growth of 40 percent with an
EBITDA margin percentage in the low fifties.
Russia became Europe's biggest internet market last year and
has been increasingly attractive for investors seeking exposure
to a rising middle class and broadband use, as highlighted by
block-buster IPOs from Yandex and Mail.Ru in 2010-11.
Mail.Ru, which operates two of the three largest Russian
language social networks, Odnoklassniki and Moi Mir, also said
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation) increased 60 percent to 5.3 billion roubles, with
the margin rising to 54.9 percent from 51 percent.
Its previous guidance for 2012 revenue growth was 35 percent
and its forecast for the EBITDA margin was around 50 percent.
Mail.Ru also operates instant messaging networks Mail.Ru
Agent and ICQ, email service Mail.ru and holds minority stakes
in local social network VKontakte as well as Facebook,
Zynga and Groupon.
It sold some of its Facebook shares during the May initial
public offering of the world's biggest social network and last
month paid $795 million in special dividends.
Mail.Ru is 25.3 percent owned by Russia's richest man
Alisher Usmanov. South Africa's largest media and e-commerce
company, Naspers, has a 29 percent stake, and China's
Tencent owns 7.8 percent.
Its London-listed stock was up 1.84 percent by 0812 GMT to
$34.93, valuing the company at around $7.3 billion.