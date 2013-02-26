Mail.Ru sees 2013 revenue growth slowing to 25-28 pct

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian internet group Mail.Ru said on Tuesday it expects its revenue to rise by 25-28 percent in 2013, a slowdown from last year.
The company reported 2012 revenue of 21.2 billion roubles ($697.77 million), up 39 percent compared with a 40 percent forecast, and said net profit increased 37 percent to 8.5 billion roubles.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 38 percent to 11.5 billion roubles, with a 54.5 percent margin, the company said in a statement.
For 2013, Mail.Ru said it expects its EBITDA margin percentage to be in the low fifties.
It also announced a further special dividend of $4.30 per share following the sale of non-core assets, including shares in U.S. daily deal website Groupon and game maker Zynga .
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.