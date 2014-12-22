版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 23日 星期二

MOVES-MainStay Investments hires Brendan Gundersen from BlackRock iShares

Dec 22 New York Life Insurance Co's subsidiary MainStay Investments named Brendan Gundersen as managing director to lead its institutional intermediary channel.

Gundersen will report to Stephen Fisher, co-president of New York life investment management and president of MainStay Investments.

He was previously managing director at BlackRock Inc's iShares. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)
