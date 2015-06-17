MOVES-MainStay Investments appoints two senior regional VPs

June 17 MainStay Investments, the mutual fund and exchange-traded fund distribution arm of New York Life Insurance Co, hired Dana Hartwell and Douglas Dhom as senior regional vice presidents of the firm's institutional intermediary business.

Hartwell, who has over 20 years of experience in sales and relationship management in the retirement markets, joins MainStay from Hartford Funds, where he was head of national accounts focused on defined contribution investments.

Dhom joins after 26 years at Invesco, where he was most recently vice president-institutional business development, MainStay Investments said. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)