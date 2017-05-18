Lowe's to buy maintenance supplies retailer for $512 mln

May 18 U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc said it would buy Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a wholesale retailer of maintenance supplies, for $512 million, as it seeks to sell more to construction contractors.

Houston-based Maintenance Supply Headquarters operates 13 distribution centers, mainly in the western, southeastern and south-central United States. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)