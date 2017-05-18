版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 18:17 BJT

Lowe's to buy maintenance supplies retailer for $512 mln

May 18 U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc said it would buy Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a wholesale retailer of maintenance supplies, for $512 million, as it seeks to sell more to construction contractors.

Houston-based Maintenance Supply Headquarters operates 13 distribution centers, mainly in the western, southeastern and south-central United States. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐