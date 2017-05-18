UPDATE 1-Lowe's to buy maintenance supplies retailer for $512 mln

(Adds details, background)
May 18 U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos
Inc said it would buy Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a
wholesale retailer of maintenance supplies, for $512 million, as
it seeks to sell more to construction contractors.
Lowe's is trying to better serve professional customers such
as construction contractors amid fierce competition from larger
rival Home Depot Inc.
Lowe's has so far mainly focused on homeowners and
do-it-yourself shoppers, who typically spend less on big-ticket
items compared to professional customers.
Home Depot, however, has already sharpened its focus on
professionals, helping the company post strong sales in recent
quarters amid a robust U.S. housing market.
Houston-based Maintenance Supply Headquarters operates 13
distribution centers, mainly in the western, southeastern and
south-central United States.
The acquisition is expected to add to Lowe's earnings in the
year ending February 2018 and be completed in the quarter ending
July.
Goldman Sachs was Lowe's financial adviser, while Hunton &
Williams LLP provided legal counsel.
Crutchfield Capital Corp was financial adviser to
Maintenance Supply Headquarters, while Porter Hedges LLP was its
legal adviser.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)