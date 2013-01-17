Italy's Maire Tecnimont files $1.3 bln claim against Endesa Chile

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Jan 17 Italy's Maire Tecnimont said on Thursday it had filed an arbitration claim of $1.3 billion against Endesa Chile which is controlled by Italian utility Enel.
The claim for damages is related to a contract to build a thermoelectric power plant in Chile, the company said in a statement.
All costs associated with the project were booked in third-quarter results, Maire Tecnimont said.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.