Italy's Maire Tecnimont files $1.3 bln claim against Endesa Chile

MILAN Jan 17 Italy's Maire Tecnimont said on Thursday it had filed an arbitration claim of $1.3 billion against Endesa Chile which is controlled by Italian utility Enel.

The claim for damages is related to a contract to build a thermoelectric power plant in Chile, the company said in a statement.

All costs associated with the project were booked in third-quarter results, Maire Tecnimont said.

