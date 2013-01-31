Carlyle, KKR among Maje, Sandro bidders -sources

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp announces Q4 revenue C$6.4 mln
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
PARIS Jan 30 Private equity firms including Carlyle and KKR this week submitted non-binding offers for control of French fashion brands Maje, Sandro and Claudie Pierlot, sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters.
The auction of the brands, known for their trendy and affordable ready-to-wear, has generated close interest in part because of a dearth of similar assets of that size on the market, one of the sources said.
First-round bids submitted on Tuesday gave the three brands an enterprise value of more than 650 million euros ($882 million), the sources said.
In addition to Carlyle and KKR, preliminary non-binding bids were submitted by PAI Partners, CVC Capital Partners, Eurazeo and Wendel.
A further bid was submitted by the Moulin family, which controls the Galeries Lafayette department store chain and is flush with cash after selling its remaining 50 percent stake in Monoprix, sources said.
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.