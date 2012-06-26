Zynga to publish Majesco's golf course game

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
June 26 Video game publisher Majesco Entertainment Co said it entered into a publishing agreement with Zynga Inc for its latest social game, Mini Putt Park.
The game, which allows players to build online golf courses and run them, is scheduled to launch on Facebook Inc and Zynga's social gaming platform Zynga.com this summer.
Majesco is the publisher and developer of various games like Zumba Fitness and BloodRayne, many of which are available on Microsoft Corp's Xbox, Nintendo and Sony Corp's PlayStation.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.