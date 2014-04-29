Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim to sell $500 mln 10-yr bond on Tuesday - leads

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, April 29 Dubai-based shopping mall developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) plans to issue a 10-year $500 million bond on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
Family-owned MAF has picked Barclays, Credit Agricole, Citigroup, Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard Chartered to arrange the sale.
The initial price guidance for the issue has been set at 212.5 basis points over midswaps. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company