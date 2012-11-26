Major Drilling profit falls as mining projects shelved

BRIEF-Titan Pharma receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant INDA
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application
Nov 26 Major Drilling Group International Inc reported a 29 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as many mining companies did not extend drilling programs beyond their original budgets and as more projects were delayed or canceled.
Net earnings were C$22.3 million, or 28 Canadian cents a share, in the period ended Oct. 31. That compared with C$31.6 million, or 43 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier period at the mine drilling company.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 33 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 7 percent to C$199.6 million.
* TSX closes down 69.96 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,463.51
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.