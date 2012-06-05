Major Drilling profit triples, demand strong

June 5 Profit at Major Drilling Group
International Inc tripled in its fiscal fourth quarter
due to continued strong demand from mining projects around the
world, the mine-drilling company said on Tuesday.
The company's profit rose to C$30.7 million ($29.5 million),
or 39 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended April 30.
That compared with C$9.5 million, or 13 Canadian cents a share,
in the year-before period.
Major Drilling posted record revenue of $237.2 million in
the quarter, up 73 percent from a year earlier.
The Moncton, New Brunswick-based company is one of the
world's largest metals and minerals contract drilling service
companies.